'Two points dropped' - Fans felt City deserved more from Brighton clash

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:43 PM October 16, 2021    Updated: 5:49 PM October 16, 2021
Robert Sanchez of Brighton & Hove Albion does enough to put Teemu Pukki of Norwich off his shot duri

Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent both missed opportunities to win the match for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's performances may be improving, but they are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after a goalless draw against Brighton. 

Josh Sargent squandered a glorious opportunity to put the Canaries ahead on the cusp of half-time and City failed to convert a few decent chances in the second half but ensured they didn't lose the contest against the high-flying Seagulls. 












For all of the Canaries' energy and industry, a lack of killer edge was again visible in their play but they did create more chances than in previous matches. City have now scored only two goals in eight matches.

That is a statistic they will need to amend if survival is to become an attainable prospect for Farke's men this season.

They are looking much improved in defensive areas and this game marked a second successive clean sheet after their stalemate against Burnley before the international break. 

A gap of four points has already opened up between Daniel Farke's men and Leeds United in 17th, with a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea next up. 

- You can read the thoughts of Norwich City's fans via social media above and below












Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

