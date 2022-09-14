Smith takeaways: City boss on Robins win, fitting Royal tribute; Attanasio

Match reaction

Dean Smith admitted Norwich City had to do it the hard way in a 3-2 Championship win against Bristol City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's 3-2 Championship win against Bristol City.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call on Wednesday night at Carrow Road.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Beating Bristol City

No part of that evening felt comfortable. Fair play to Bristol, they have been the bravest team to come here this season. They left three versus three at the back and I felt we got two goals up due to that and the quality we have up there. Teemu (Pukki) gets through twice, and scores two goals.

For 20, 25 minute we were good. Then probably the scoreline affected us too much. We dropped off it too much. They moved the ball well but we never really got up to the ball. That is not like us and not what I want us to be. In this league when teams come here I want us to make it dfficult. We have to do those hard yards, sprint and get in their faces. I felt there was a little bit of complacency in that first half.

At half-time I had to get the message across. I felt they were bypassing us too much down their right-hand side. I felt Sam (Byram) could have jumped a little bit more but if he didn't feel he could make sure either Todd (Cantwell) or AJ (Aaron Ramsey) jumped and keep them in front of us.

The ball went backwards too often, and I didn't see us get up. The pitch was too big then to control where the ball was.

The mark of respect pre-match for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

I think everybody in the whole country is seeing the outpouring of emotion, and not just that but pride in her life and what she has done for this country. The way she has led this country as well. An awful lot of respect shown before the game by everyone inside Carrow Road.

Reaction to confirmation of Mark Attanasio's appointment to the Norwich board

First impressions when I met him when he visited where really good. I have worked with an American owner before (Wes Edens at Aston Villa) and funnily enough he also owned a team in Milwaukee in the Bucks. He will certainly be a welcome addition to the football club.

It was right for all parties and we cannot forget also the 25 years, 26 years Michael Foulger has put into this club as well. But it is great news for everybody and we are all looking forward to working with him.











