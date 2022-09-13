Sturdy Canaries no longer a soft touch

Interview

Norwich City’s new-found sturdiness will face a stiff test against free-scoring Bristol City.

Dean Smith made it his mission on arrival at Carrow Road to address a porous defensive structure. That quest proved elusive over what remained of another downward Premier League descent, but after some cheap early Championship concessions, City have kept three clean sheets in the last four.

“We're getting there. There's still lots of work to be done but we're a better team without the ball now,” he said. “We go and counter press really well and win the ball back quickly.

"We're really hard to break down in our mid block as well. Players know the responsibilities and they protect the goalkeeper.

“That's what good teams are based on for me, strong defences. I've said before we've got the players I believe to go and score goals, but you need a good solid base. We’ve got that. We're not giving up many chances at all in games. If you look at the goals we did concede early on this season it was mistakes from us in a lot of ways.

"We’ve managed to cut those out and we are not giving the opposition much, but we won't be resting on our laurels.

“In terms of what we do on the training pitch it is a blend between the collective and individual work, and that balancing act of getting the IDPs (individual development plans) for the players, but also doing some unit work, and bringing it all together in the 11 versus 11.”

Captain Grant Hanley and rising star Andrew Omobamidele have provided a reassuring central defensive barrier in City’s recent winning upturn.

“The partnership has developed really well. They've got to know each other’s game," said Smith. “But they also know they have to play at their best.

"I like having a balanced defence and at the moment it is four right footers, with Sam Byram playing on the left. Ben Gibson's really pushing them at the moment.

"The good thing about Ben is I've got no doubts about him. We've all seen him play at this level before for the football club. I would have no qualms putting him in, but the other two have got the shirts at the moment. He does give us the option to change it and go to a three.”







