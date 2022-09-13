Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Bristol City - latest squad news

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:40 AM September 13, 2022
Updated: 9:24 AM September 13, 2022
Dean Smith has guided Norwich City to five straight league wins

Dean Smith has guided Norwich City to five straight league wins

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship home game against Bristol City - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries return to action after the national game paused over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Smith gave his reaction to the news, and revealed the timeline of events for the squad who were at their Burnley base ahead of last Friday's scheduled game when the official announcement was made.

The City chief provided a full fitness update, with no fresh concerns after the Clarets' call-off.

Adam Idah joined fellow longer term absentees Dimi Giannoulis (ankle), Sam McCallum (foot) and Jacob Sorensen (foot) on the sidelines last week after undergoing an exploratory knee operation. Liam Gibbs (ankle) is now out of a protective boot, but Smith expects Giannoulis to be the first of that group to return.

The City chief confirmed summer signing Isaac Hayden (break) was running with a ball on Monday. Hayden could potentially target a practice game or a development outing over the upcoming international break. 

Smith gave his first public reaction following Milot Rashica's move to Turkey at the end of last week, and a season long loan to Galatasaray. 

City hunt a sixth straight league win but the Robins head to Carrow Road only two points behind in the early standings.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Robins' visit. 

Milot Rashica has swapped Norwich City for a loan posting to Galatasaray

Rashica ticks all the boxes for Gala boss

Paddy Davitt

Swansea City manager Russell Martin during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Bet365 Stadium, Sto

Ex-City captain on shortlist for Premier League job

Samuel Seaman

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Norwich's Castle museum in 2002 meeting Norwich City legend Bryan Gunn

PODCAST: A moment in history

Paddy Davitt

Marcelino Nunez of Norwich celebrates scoring his spot kick with a "Panenka" during the penalty shoo

Norwich City ace is 'superstar in the making'

Mark Armstrong

