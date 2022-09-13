PRESSER: Norwich City v Bristol City - latest squad news

Press conference

Dean Smith has guided Norwich City to five straight league wins - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship home game against Bristol City - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries return to action after the national game paused over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Smith gave his reaction to the news, and revealed the timeline of events for the squad who were at their Burnley base ahead of last Friday's scheduled game when the official announcement was made.

The City chief provided a full fitness update, with no fresh concerns after the Clarets' call-off.

Adam Idah joined fellow longer term absentees Dimi Giannoulis (ankle), Sam McCallum (foot) and Jacob Sorensen (foot) on the sidelines last week after undergoing an exploratory knee operation. Liam Gibbs (ankle) is now out of a protective boot, but Smith expects Giannoulis to be the first of that group to return.

The City chief confirmed summer signing Isaac Hayden (break) was running with a ball on Monday. Hayden could potentially target a practice game or a development outing over the upcoming international break.

Smith gave his first public reaction following Milot Rashica's move to Turkey at the end of last week, and a season long loan to Galatasaray.

City hunt a sixth straight league win but the Robins head to Carrow Road only two points behind in the early standings.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Robins' visit.