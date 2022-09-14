Follow live updates of Norwich City v Bristol City

Match Coverage

Norwich City are looking to stretch their winning run in the Championship as they host Bristol City at Carrow Road this evening.

A sixth successive win would tighten their grip on the Championship top two and potentially push them four points clear of the chasing pack providing Reading slip up at home to Sunderland.

The fixture marks City's first since their 3-0 victory over Coventry, with the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II halting the football calendar last weekend - including the Canaries' scheduled trip to Burnley.

Carrow Road will fall silent before 'God Save The King' is played before the first whistle, with supporters invited to pay their respects to the longest-serving monarch in this country's history.

Norwich have no new injury concerns, with Dimi Giannoulis pushing closer to a return. Isaac Hayden and Jon Rowe remain absent.

Bristol City arrive in Norfolk in a rich vein of form - Nigel Pearson's side are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures.

A win for the Robins would push them into second in the table, as they harbour promotion ambitions of their own.

