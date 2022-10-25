Cause and effect shaping City's destiny

Interview

Cause and effect was Dean Smith’s mantra as he prepared for part two of Norwich City’s northern road trip at Burnley.

The Canaries’ 2-2 Championship draw at Sheffield United left a bitter aftertaste, given Teemu Pukki’s early brace at Bramall Lane was cancelled out by a ferocious home onslaught.

Pukki spurned a chance to win it from the penalty spot, but it was the manner of the Blades’ second half salvo that so irked Smith, as they bid to improve a record of one win from seven at Turf Moor.

“Both of them came from throw ins, where we can be in control of a situation. And it's something that we've spoken about massively,” said Smith. “We've got principles, in terms of when the opposition have a throw in, and what third of the pitch it is in, and we never got our organisation right quick enough or well enough.

“We always say when the opposition have got a throw in, they've got a man less on the pitch, so there's an opportunity for us to either win the ball or force them back. And we didn't do that. We were guilty in that area.

“Alan (Russell, set piece coach) will look at throw ins as well, but I've always had my own policy.

"For instance, if the opposition have a throw in in the final third, then you know within three or four passes we have to make sure that it doesn't enter our box. The players know that.

"If you look at the second goal we've got two players actually not doing anything, just marking space, which allowed the opposition to get the ball to the other side and I think it was (Oliver) Norwood who plays a long ball.

“The problem was from the original throw in because if you look at it we've got Todd (Cantwell) and Dimi (Giannoulis) meant to be front marking.

"He wasn’t, so it ended up Isaac (Hayden) front marking, which then dragged one of the centre backs across and Max Aarons into the centre. It's an organisational point of view more than anything.

“We know there were lots of little bits we could have done better for their goals. Max has a height disadvantage to (John) Egan but he made no contact with him.

"But there's also a little bit of bad fortune, in terms of Billy Sharp’s shot comes off Max’s ankle and fell to Ben Osborn. Even (Oli) McBurnie's goal he has actually missed it, it hits the post and he followed in.”







