Follow live updates of Burnley v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City travel to Burnley in the Championship this evening. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City are aiming to become the first away side to record victory at Turf Moor this season as they travel to high-flying Burnley tonight.

Dean Smith finds himself under increasing pressure after a run of one Championship win in seven matches, but halted a run of three successive defeats with a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday.

This game has been rearranged having been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

Since, Burnley have surged up the table having found form under Vincent Kompany, who has implemented a new playing style orientated around possession.

The Clarets have only been beaten once all season, against Watford at Vicarage Road in August, and could move seven points ahead of the Canaries with a win this evening.

Results at the weekend saw City fall out of top six of the division having started the season with some promise. The aim tonight is to turn those negative trends around.

