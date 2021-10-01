PRESSER: Burnley v City - Gilmour a late call; Cantwell, Zimbo out

Updated

Published: 12:44 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 2:00 PM October 1, 2021

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour is a doubt with a foot issue for Norwich City's trip to Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game at Burnley - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

The bottom two meet at Turf Moor with City looking for their first points of the new season at the seventh attempt.

Farke provided a full fitness update on those who featured in the 2-0 defeat at Everton.

Billy Gilmour missed training on Wednesday with a foot issue but Farke is optimistic the Chelsea loanee will be available this weekend.

Todd Cantwell is back in training after missing the past nine days for personal reasons. But Farke revealed on Friday he has a slight Achilles issue and will not come back into contention until after the international break.

NCFC Extra: Norwich City's players have faith in Daniel Farke

Christoph Zimmermann remains out this weekend (ankle).

Przemyslaw Placheta is back in team training after being diagnosed with Covid before the start of the season. Sam Byram has also took part in some sessions with the first team squad this past week but neither are in contention for Saturday.

Milot Rashica missed one day's training to attend the birth of his child but is available.

Recap the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at Burnley throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com



