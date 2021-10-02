Farke hails 'priceless' Premier League point at Burnley

Video

Published: 6:43 PM October 2, 2021 Updated: 6:51 PM October 2, 2021

Norwich City ground out a first Premier League point of the season at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admitted Norwich City’s spirited 0-0 Premier League draw at Burnley felt like a weight being lifted after six straight top flight defeats.

City had to dig in at times against the Clarets but created chances on the counter to make it a day to remember at Turf Moor.

Farke knows it must be the start, after a difficult opening few weeks left him and his players open to heavy criticism.

“Definitely a first step but we won’t over-interpret it. More steps are needed,” he said. “So I am not over the moon at drawing. We want to win games of football but I cannot complain. It is priceless to be off the mark.

“We have had this tag we are a nice possession side, but we are a bit soft, a bit naive so to show this against a very physical and direct Burnley side is more valuable that a point at Liverpool or Chelsea. It was not easy with all the criticism of my lads.

“The point will be so good for the mood. For the confidence. I am not a great believer in statistics but it also stops this talk of six losses in a row. We are off the mark, a first clean sheet. That is good for a young squad.

“Of course it is not easy for the self confidence and it will do no harm to have such a good away point. The reception of the away fans was also something they deserved. It has not been an easy period.

“A difficult game. When you lose six games that does something to the confidence levels. We also brought in some key players quite late in the transfer window. To come to such a tough place in Turf Moor, it is probably the most physical, the most intense side in this league.

"A very experienced side who know against a newly promoted team at home they have to be spot on.

“You could feel it in the stadium. But to show this steel, to show this resilience and to return with a first point and clean sheet feels good.”

