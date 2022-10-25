Smith takeaways: Paying the penalty; 1 win in 8; injuries

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat at Burnley.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Burnley overview

They put an awful lot into it. Very proud of the likes of Sam McCallum and Jonathan Tomkinson. Sam came in after one day’s training in the last three months and played 90 minutes and was excellent. Jon making his Championship debut.

They pushed us back until we sorted out our defensive press after the first 20 minutes. They made difficult, they passed through us but one thing I can’t fault is the commitment and that willingness to defend our box.

They never had any big chances in that period. We didn’t play well enough at the start. We didn’t help ourselves when we got the ball we gave it straight back. We took a few punches in that first 30 minutes but didn’t please.

At half-time we spoke about what I wanted to see on the ball. We got on the front foot and created a chance for Todd (Cantwell) at the back post. Then we defended stoutly, when we used the ball we looked alright but we didn’t use it enough.

Penalty

It was a sickener to concede how we did. I haven’t seen it back whether it was clear-cut handball or not. I haven’t spoken to Grant (Hanley). Sam did say to me the lad handled it to get past him. But Teemu (Pukki) goes up the other end and has a big chance and it was a tough one to take.

We knew it wouldn’t be easy coming to Burnley. They have good players, they got relegated like us and they showed in that first 30 minutes when we never laid a glove on them. There was mitigating circumstances in this game but I am not one to make excuses.

No Ben Gibson. No Dimi Giannoulis

Ben had a stiff knee when he woke up on Sunday morning. We decided to give it 24 hours in the hope he would be okay. He wasn’t so he has had a scan. But at this stage it doesn’t look like he’ll be available, certainly for this weekend.

Dimi, started to train with us. But he had some pain his side so he went for an x-ray and he has a cracked rib. There is not an awful lot you can do with it until you get the pain under control. Until that happens he will be out.

I had to ask Sam the question, after one day’s training, but he wanted to play and he was a credit to himself.

Max (Aarons) went off as well. He collided with Jay Rodriguez and felt a bit dizzy. He went off as a precaution. We could do without that because we are not blessed with many defenders.

One win in eight now. It needs to turn quickly?

Of course it does. We are in a tough position at the moment in terms of our results. We haven’t had an awful lot of balance all season. It is unprecedented you lose five players who can play left back. It is the first 90 minutes we have had from Isaac Hayden as a defensive midfielder.

We have managed to find ways to win games earlier in the season with our quality but the last few weeks have been tough. I thought they put in a very spirited show but we need to come out of this period very quickly.

We have four games before the World Cup break and what we need to do is rack up some points and get the injuries recovered for the second half of our season.

I would love to come here with a full strength team. It would have been a crackerjack of a game. But I believe in this group of players.

(What about the points gap to the top two?) Listen I have come back from a bigger gap than this to get Villa promoted in this league. That was only with 12 games to go. We saw in this league earlier in the season with the quality in our group you can go five or six wins on the spin.

We need to get the big players back.