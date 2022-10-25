City players helping to shape Smith strategy

Interview

Dean Smith takes Norwich City to a Burnley who have yet to lose at home in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith feels he has total buy in from Norwich City’s players to shape the Canaries’ Championship strategy.

Questions around the style of play and approach have dogged Smith since his arrival at Carrow Road.

Norwich head to Burnley looking to improve on one win in the last seven, and a season of patchy performances that continued in a 2-2 weekend draw at Sheffield United.

Smith insists there is mutual trust inside the dressing room, and revealed on Monday he also got a unique insight into the mood of the travelling support at Bramall Lane.

“My brother and my mates were in with the away fans, and they are my worst critics so they’d tell me if they hadn't enjoyed it,” he said. “The culture of the place is brilliant. “We've got players heavily invested in driving a great game plan, along with the coaches.

"We give them all the information they need and a good look at the opposition for each match. But we know what are our style of play is, how we want to play, and the players come up with a game plan that's agreed by the coaches.

"That is no different for Burnley. They haven’t lost at home but that is an opportunity. We are looking forward to it.”

Smith plans to make late calls on the fitness of a number of his players at Turf Moor, including Isaac Hayden and Dimi Giannoulis, who made their first starts on Saturday after long term lay offs.

“Maybe I could have got Isaac off five or 10 minutes earlier. But he kept giving me the thumbs up, which is what I would expect him to do, because he just wants to play and he's a bit of a warrior,” said the City chief, on the Newcastle loanee who had his first competitive start since December 2021.

“Really pleased to have him available now and glad that he's getting back. But possibly the drop offs from him and Dimi, in terms of their fitness levels, certainly contributed in the momentum shift of the game.

“Onel (Hernandez) came on and made a difference. He set up a really good chance up for Nacho (Marcelino Nunez) at the edge of the box.”