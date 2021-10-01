Farke hails Dyche ahead of major milestone

Video

Published: 3:43 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 9:30 PM October 1, 2021

Pep Guardiola may be more Daniel Farke’s style than Sean Dyche but the Norwich City boss admits 400 games in charge of Burnley is some feat.

Dyche will hit that landmark when he leads the Clarets’ into battle on Saturday at Turf Moor. Farke recently brought up 200 games at the helm and knows what it takes.

“To be there in today’s football with 400 games at one club in a business where there's always pressure and there are always questions asked, and the sun was not always shining above Burnley, is great,” he said. “Congratulations to him on that achievement. I'm full of respect for what he has done.

"Perhaps not a self funding club like us, so it's a bit easier, but still an amazing, unbelievable effort and a challenge for a club like Burnley to show this consistency to play on this level.

"I think they also went down and he brought them back up, so to show this mentality says also a lot about his character and his leadership. He is not a flag in the wind, he sticks to his beliefs with the team. I like their fighting spirit on the pitch.

"A very experienced side, so in that respect you can't compare that much to us, because they have a lot of players aged 30 and older.

"When it is really important for them they stick together even more, they fight together and they grind out results. I like this steel and resilience and mentality.”

NCFC Extra: Norwich City team news ahead of Burnley



