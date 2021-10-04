Penalty or no penalty? Ex-Prem referee delivers his verdict on Krul incident

Video

Published: 2:36 PM October 4, 2021

Norwich City number one Tim Krul protests his innocence after colliding with Matej Vydra at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul's clash with Burnley forward Matej Vydra has been given the Ref Watch treatment by Sky Sports, with ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher giving his view on the incident.

The flashpoint occurred in the first half of the game at Turf Moor, with Norwich City's shot-stopper connecting with Vydra's face after he appeared to get on the end of Ashley Westwood's free-kick first.

That saw Sean Dyche bemoan an 'indifferent' performance from match official Kevin Friend and went onto add that 'it is very difficult it seems for us to get a penalty' after the incident.

Gallagher refereed in the Premier League between 1992 and 2007. He now regularly appears on Sky Sports to give his insight and opinion on controversial incidents from the weekend's matches.

Despite Dyche's post-match protests and the anger of the Turf Moor crowd, Gallagher believes the referee did make the correct decision not to award a penalty and insists he has 'never seen a penalty given' for incidents similar to this one.

"I think they get there very close together," the ex-Premier League referee told Sky Sports News.

"I can never see a referee giving a penalty for it, I've seen it so many times over the years, you just don't see a penalty given for it. There's a chance he may have got to the ball first, but I've never seen a penalty given for it."

