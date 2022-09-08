EFL announce Norwich City's Friday fixture postponed after Queen's death

Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, it was confirmed on Thursday. - Credit: PA

The EFL have released a statement confirming that Friday's games - including Norwich City's game at Burnley - have been postponed after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace announced her passing at the age of 96 at Balmoral surrounded by her family, including King Charles and the Queen Consort.

EFL statement: As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for Friday evening have been postponed.https://t.co/Kdnha4AOfX — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) September 8, 2022

The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch has reverberated around the globe, with tributes flooding in from world leaders and influential people.

Sporting events set to be played on Friday, including Norwich City's trip to Burnley, have been postponed as a mark of respect.

An update of the rest of the weekend's matches will be made on Friday morning.

In a statement released on their official channels, the EFL said: "As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.

"A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning."