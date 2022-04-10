Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

Premier League

Norwich City

2

Lees-Melou 9, Pukki 86

Burnley F.C

0

Match Report

CANARIES 2 BURNLEY 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:53 PM April 10, 2022
Updated: 3:59 PM April 10, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Nor

Teemu Pukki netted the second goal against Burnley to seal three points for Norwich CIty.

Norwich City recorded a much-needed 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Burnley at Carrow Road. 

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki in either half sealed only the Canaries' fifth win of the season. 

They remain a way from Everton in 17th, with this victory reducing the gap to seven points with seven games to play. 

Dean Smith's side travel to Manchester United next weekend hoping to continue their slight uplift in form. 

Norwich City 

(4-3-3)  

NCFC

Norwich City's starting XI for their Premier League game against Burnley at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

28 Gunn
2 Aarons
6 Zimmermann
7 Rupp (on for Lees-Melou, 69)
18 Tzolis (on for Pukki, 89)
19 Sorensen
21 Williams (on for Giannoulis, 84)
45 Springett
46 Rowe

Head coach: Dean Smith 

- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul on Taylor, 27)

Burnley 

(4-4-2) 

Burnley

Burnley's starting XI for the Premier League game against Norwich City in the Premier League. - Credit: Archant

 

SUBS: 

13 Hennessey (GK)
4 Cork
10 Barnes (on for Rodriguez, 84)
11 McNeil (on for Lennon, 64)
14 Roberts
16 Stephens
27 Vydra (on for Weghorst, 56)
28 Long
37 Thomas 

Manager: Sean Dyche 

- Bookings:  

- Added on time: 2 mins/ mins  

- Venue: The Amex Stadium 

- Referee: Michael Oliver 

- VAR: John Brooks 

KEY MOMENTS 

7 - Rashica forces an early save out of Pope after Pukki sent him racing away down the left

9 - GOAL NORWICH (LEES-MELOU): Burnley fail to clear the corner. The ball falls kindly for the Frenchman just inside the area. His shot is deflected by Brownhill into the net. 1-0!

17 - Pukki is played in behind to the right of the penalty area. His shot is saved by the legs of Pope

26 - Burnley counter and Rodriguez slips Cornet in behind City's defence. His shot from the angle is beaten away by Krul

42 - Brownhill curls a free-kick over the bar after Weghorst is dragged down on the edge of the area by Normann

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-0 BURNLEY 

53 - Dowell reads Brownhill's pass and sets Pukki away. He makes a yard for himself by Tarkowski blocks his shot

66 - Burnley should be on level terms. Byram is robbed by McNeil, he drives forward before delivering a wicked cross to the back post where Cornet is unmarked and waiting. He somehow diverts the ball over the bar

76 - Pukki's darting run wins Norwich a free-kick right on the edge of the box

77 - Normann pulls the ball back to Pukki. His sliced effort finds Hanley at the back post. His header goes over

79 - Rashica is sent racing away on the counter and has a glorious chance to win the game for Norwich, only for Pope to deny him at the near post

86 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI) - City wrap the points as the Finn smashes the ball into the net after being picked out perfectly by Normann

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 2-0 BURNLEY 

Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Premier League match

Norwich City's players celebrate Pierre Lees-Melou's goal. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:  

Krul 7; Byram 7, Hanley 8, Gibson 7, Giannoulis 7; Normann 7, Lees-Melou 8, McLean 7; Dowell 7, Rashica 7; Pukki 8. SUBS: Rupp 6, Williams N/A, Tzolis N/A

MATCH STATS: 

(Norwich City – Burnley) 

Possession: 45% - 55% 

Shots: 16 - 16

Shots on Target: 6 - 3 

XG:  1.66 - 1.58

Corners: 9 - 6

Fouls:  12 - 9

