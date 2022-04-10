STARTING XIs: City v Burnley - Gilmour misses out

Starting XIs

Norwich City's Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has been ruled out with illness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour is not part of Norwich City's squad for Sunday's Premier League home game against Burnley - due to illness.

Dean Smith confirmed on Friday at his pre-match press call there was illness in the camp, and the Scottish international is not part of the matchday squad.

Gilmour missed Scotland's knock out game at the Euros last summer after being diagnosed with Covid-19, which also held up his season long loan move from Chelsea.

Brandon Williams (ankle), Max Aarons (hamstring) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) return to the Norwich bench.

Josh Sargent (ankle) and Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) are not involved. Ozan Kabak (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain long-term absentees.

Burnley captain Ben Mee (fibula) and fellow defender Erik Pieters (knee) are sidelined.

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Springett, Rowe.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski (C), Brownhill, Wieghorst, Lennon, Westwood, Rodriguez, Cornet, Collins. Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Roberts, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thonas.

REFEREE: Michael Oliver

- You can follow updates from Carrow Road in our NCFC live blog on Pink Un+