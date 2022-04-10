Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: City v Burnley - Gilmour misses out

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:04 PM April 10, 2022
Updated: 1:21 PM April 10, 2022
Norwich City's Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has been ruled out with illness

Norwich City's Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has been ruled out with illness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour is not part of Norwich City's squad for Sunday's Premier League home game against Burnley - due to illness.

Dean Smith confirmed on Friday at his pre-match press call there was illness in the camp, and the Scottish international is not part of the matchday squad. 

Gilmour missed Scotland's knock out game at the Euros last summer after being diagnosed with Covid-19, which also held up his season long loan move from Chelsea.

Brandon Williams (ankle), Max Aarons (hamstring) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) return to the Norwich bench. 

Josh Sargent (ankle) and Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) are not involved. Ozan Kabak (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain long-term absentees.

Burnley captain Ben Mee (fibula) and fellow defender Erik Pieters (knee) are sidelined.

Most Read

  1. 1 Robin Sainty: City must give fans at least a ray of hope
  2. 2 What Burnley boss Dyche had to say about Norwich test
  3. 3 'I have been blown away with him' - Dodds not surprised about McAlear interest
  1. 4 STARTING XIs: City v Burnley - Gilmour misses out
  2. 5 PRESSER: Trio set for training return; Kabak out for the season
  3. 6 Is this Norwich City's defining moment?
  4. 7 MNC: Will Grant Hanley stay at Norwich City next season?
  5. 8 Interest in City loan export rising
  6. 9 Follow live updates from Norwich City v Burnley
  7. 10 Di Cunningham: Boring, boring Norwich City... what have we become?

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Springett, Rowe.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski (C), Brownhill, Wieghorst, Lennon, Westwood, Rodriguez, Cornet, Collins. Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Roberts, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thonas.

REFEREE: Michael Oliver

- You can follow updates from Carrow Road in our NCFC live blog on Pink Un+

Norwich City vs Burnley
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tim Krul is indebted to Norwich City to getting him back in the Holland set up Picture: Dean Mouhtar

Opinion

David Hannant: Let the games continue during the World Cup

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 02-04-2022 of Burnley manager Sean Dyche who has offered some advice to his goal-sh

Why Norwich City fans must cheer on Burnley

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
John Deehan with the Milk Cup, following Norwich City's Wembley final victory over Sunderland in 198

Columnist

Chris Sutton: Dixie's dementia diagnosis raises more tough questions for...

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City loan export Sebastian Soto (pictured right) is not giving up on his World Cup ambitions with the USA

Interview

City loan striker eyes late World Cup dash

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon