Dyche fumes after Clarets pay the penalty in City draw

Published: 11:30 AM October 3, 2021

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was adamant his side should have had a penalty against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Burnley boss Sean Dyche labelled referee Kevin Friend’s display ‘indifferent’ after the hosts had first half penalty claims rejected in a 0-0 Premier League draw with Norwich City.

Tim Krul’s attempted punch from Dwight McNeil’s free kick ended with Matej Vydra sprawled on the turf. Vydra also tumbled after he appeared to be tripped by a back pedalling Grant Hanley.

“Our record of penalties for is horrendous, everyone knows that,” said Dyche, after a 14th winless Turf Moor game for his side. “It is very difficult it seems for us to get a penalty. We have to get absolute stonewallers where everyone in the stadium can see it.

"The maybes, we don’t seem to get them so it is irrelevant what I think. I thought it was an indifferent performance (from Friend).

“I didn’t think they threatened us too much so that means we are doing that right for 90 odd minutes. We have got to add to the quality going into their box but a lot of good things defensively. I thought defensively we were very strong.

"I thought James Tarkowski was outstanding, Popey (Nick Pope) had very little to do but what he did he did well. Some strong signs from that side of things and a clean sheet.”

Dyche’s 400th game in charge left Burnley two places and two points above the Canaries but without a Premier League win this season.

“I believe it will come because our history shows it will come, we have players of quality,” he said. “Sometimes you need a scruffy one to get you off the mark, our centre forwards might need a scruffy one where it drops in the box and you score a goal and it changes the mentality.

“I look at the squad and I think we have added players who can affect that, we need them fit but as I said I think it is a strong squad. My belief in it is always 100pc.

"I believe in the attacking side of things at the moment.

"The thing we cannot go away from is the consistency of our performance, because there has been a lot of consistency so far.”