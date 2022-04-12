'Nothing is done, agreed or finished' - Dyche on relegation scrap

Interview

Norwich City may have got the better of Burnley in a Premier League relegation duel but Sean Dyche believes both clubs have already been written off.

Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki dented the Clarets' own bid for survival on Sunday, after they had come from behind to beat Everton at Turf Moor.

Pukki admitted after his match-sealing finish that inside Dean Smith's camp the feeling is 'nobody believes in us', but Dyche plans to harness that sentiment to fuel his own club's quest to beat the drop.

Burnley occupy the final relegation spot, four points behind Everton with a game in hand.

"The facts of the matter are, before the Everton game, the league table looks almost identical, apart from Norwich have got three more, but they were bottom anyway," he said.

"If anything, when these type of games go against you, more people write you off, on the outside, so if you ever want freedom and that mentality that everyone is giving you no chance, it will come our way, and it is doing.

"If you're ever going to take it on, now is the time to say 'Well, if everyone thinks we've got no chance, what's the worst that can happen?'

"So we'll use that wisely and take on the next eight games with that freedom, and almost de-pressurise it.

"Nothing is done, agreed or finished. We have to re-group, find the mentality that was so strong against Everton, particularly in the second half, so we are never far away.

"We need to take that into the next run of games and it is for us to change things, not all the other teams.”