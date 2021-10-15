Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set to make January bid for Aberdeen star

Video

Published: 8:39 AM October 15, 2021

Norwich City are lining up a January bid for Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay after a breakthrough campaign north of the border, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has already been dubbed as a 'wonderkid' for his performances in the early stages of the campaign and that has supposedly attracted the attentions of several clubs in the Premier League.

Scottish Sun are suggesting that City are the latest team to add Ramsay to their list of targets as they continue to search for young talent, with the Canaries said to be preparing a January bid for the right-back.

Manchester United and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are also eyeing the Scottish Under-21 international along with several other top-flight teams who have been impressed by his displays at Pittodrie.

The teenager, who has already played 15 games for Aberdeen this season, has taken the Scottish Premiership by storm and boasts impressive performance data considering his relative inexperience to senior football.

Ramsay has recorded three assists and is in the mould of a modern full-back who is capable of providing an attacking threat alongside his defensive responsibilities.

City currently have Max Aarons, Bali Mumba and Sam Byram as their right-back options, but have been forced to convert wingers into full-backs for Alan Neilson's Under-23 side so far this season.

Aarons has been the subject of offers from Barcelona and Roma, with Borussia Dortmund also reportedly seeing an offer for the 21-year-old turned down towards the end of the summer window.

Norwich have a track record of nurturing young talent and recruited highly-rated midfield duo Liam Gibbs and Flynn Clarke this summer despite competition from elsewhere.

Their track record of bringing through academy graduates under Daniel Farke and progressing their careers is seen as attractive by the representatives and the players themselves.

Speaking earlier this season, Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass was candid about the teenager's future in Scotland and admitted the club were braced for bids in the winter window.

“Would I expect offers in January? I wouldn’t be surprised," the Dons boss told the Daily Record.

“Calvin is in a similar position to a lot of young players in Scotland in that they are attractive to clubs down south.

“They see it as a very affordable option up here, they get incredible value when they come to this league.

“The players they play with, the players they play against and the experiences they get - clubs think this is a very good learning environment for them."

