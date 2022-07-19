NCFC LIVE: City continue pre-season at Cambridge United

Match Coverage

Norwich City travel to Cambridge United this evening hoping to continue their unbeaten pre-season - and you can follow live updates of the game with our matchday blog.

Dean Smith's side recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille in the south of France on Saturday and continue their Championship preparations at the Abbey Stadium.

The game has been moved to an 8pm kick-off due to the heatwave in the UK, with the temperature set to be over 30 degrees when the game kicks off.

Cambridge survived in League One last season under Mark Bonner and bounce into this game off the back of a 2-0 victory over National League side.

Norwich conclude their pre-season campaign in Scotland with two separate XIs as Dean Smith looks to finalise his plans for the Championship season.

- Live updates of matches are usually available on the Pink Un + app. You can download a free trial here

- Follow live updates from the Abbey Stadium with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell