City ready for Cantwell and Aarons end game

Published: 6:00 AM July 25, 2021

Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are two of Norwich City's best young talents - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell or Max Aarons only leave Norwich City in this transfer window if the Canaries get offers that eclipse Emi Buendia’s club record sale to Aston Villa.

The Villains’ total package for Buendia could eventually top £35m, and in recent days the ambitious Midlands club were again linked with another summer raid for Cantwell.

The 23-year-old is believed to have his admirers at Villa Park but there has been no approach at this stage of the close season.

Aarons had been linked with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid this window, although there is growing confidence he could remain at Carrow Road beyond August. The Spanish champions have the right back on a watch list of potential replacements if England international Kieran Trippier departs.

Everton held a genuine interest under Carlo Ancelotti, until the Italian departed for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

The England Under-21 international was the subject of a loan enquiry from Barcelona last summer, while Roma reportedly tried to test Norwich’s resolve midway through the latest Championship title triumph.

City’s sporting director Stuart Webber referenced the ‘paranoia’ in the market last week, with clubs grappling with the on going financial impact of the pandemic. But there will be no panic measures at Carrow Road ahead of the August 31 transfer window deadline.

Webber delivered an emphatic response when asked if the duo will be part of Daniel Farke’s Premier League plans.

“We’re extremely confident, to be honest, because we're certainly not in the paranoia camp and we're definitely not in the mood to be selling late on in the window,” he said. “You never say never. But if someone's going to ring us up in the last week or two in a window, then they better have extremely, extremely deep pockets and much deeper than what Emi went for.

"Because that could derail our whole sort of summer plan and we're in a fortunate position that we don't need to sell.

“We don't want to sell and you know, both of those boys have come through the academy so it's probably a bit different with Max and Todd. They've been part of this club for, in Todd’s case, almost 15 years, Max for almost 10 years.

“I think that deeper loyalty to the club is different and as Max showed last year, when one of the biggest clubs in the world came in for him he was willing to stick with us and give us another year.”



