WATCH: Cantwell in action for City U23s

Live

Todd Cantwell starts again for Norwich City's U23s at Carrow Road on Friday night - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell and Bali Mumba both start for Norwich City's Under-23s in Friday night's Premier League 2 Division Two game against Nottingham Forest's Under-23s at Carrow Road.

City head coach Daniel Farke confirmed earlier on Friday Cantwell would again not be part of his plans for this weekend's Premier League trip to Brentford.

Farke recently made it clear the attacking midfielder had missed a large part of the past two months for personal and injury reasons and needs to prove he is in the right shape to be part of his top flight plans.

Cantwell scored and captained the U23s recently at King's Lynn in a 2-1 win over Birmingham City's U23s but missed out on featuring in the north-east against Newcastle's U23s last weekend due to a back issue that saw him miss two days of training.

Bali Mumba is also in the line up for Alan Neilson's side, who were seventh in the table at kick-off after picking up four wins, two draws, and four defeats.

Watch the action live from Carrow Road by following the link above