Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Subscriber Exclusive

Pointers: Cardiff 1-0 Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:29 PM July 30, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich looks dejected after Romaine Sawyers of Cardiff City scores his sides 1st goa

An exasperated Teemu Pukki watches on after Cardiff City's opening goal in their 1-0 victory over Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton

Connor Southwell delivers his Cardiff verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 defeat to in South Wales.

Romaine Sawyers' strike four minutes after the interval decided the contest, with Norwich conjuring up just one shot on target during the 90 minutes.

Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Both sides ended the contest with ten men after both Perry Ng and Grant Hanley received second yellow cards in the second half. 

Included in the pointers are some context around the defeat, more hints at Dean Smith's desired playing style, the questions that remain over their midfield mix, more selection woes and the problems facing City after this loss. 

Don't Miss

MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 30: CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone (28) plays the ball during the Atlanta U

News

City pull out of Kone negotiations - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
The recalled Dimitris Giannoulis was a key figure in Norwich City's Premier League point at Burnley

News

City's Burnley visit moved for TV coverage

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
NCFC preview

Video

Key players, expectations and Dean Smith - Big Norwich City season preview

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
King’s Lynn Double signing for Linnets

Opinion

Flying starts not always the norm for Canaries

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon