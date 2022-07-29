PRESSER: Cardiff City v Norwich City

Press conference

Todd Cantwell has played his way back into Dean Smith's plans at Norwich City - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s opening Championship game at Cardiff City - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Barely 60-odd days after the Canaries exited the Premier League the fightback starts this weekend, with a testing trip to face Steve Morison's Bluebirds.

City appear to be closing in on summer signing number three with Chile international Marcelino Nunez tipped for a Carrow Road switch to join Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara.

But Smith is likely to have to rely on those who finished last season, plus some returning loanees, with Sara only joining team training in the last few days after completing his rehab from an ankle injury.

Smith will be pressed for the latest on the Nunez chase, along with an update on those who did not travel to Scotland for the pre-season finale against Celtic and Hibs.

Ben Gibson is expected to miss the start of the new campaign, although Sam Byram was due to resume training this week after the duo missed the end of pre-season with muscular injuries.

Tony Springett rolled his ankle prior to the Scottish trip, while Smith confirmed north of the border Adam Idah is two weeks away from peak fitness following his injury-hit end to the Premier League season.

