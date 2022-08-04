Norwich City and Cardiff charged by FA over melee

News

Norwich City and Cardiff City have been charged by the FA after a mass confrontation on the 66th minute last weekend. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City and Cardiff City have been charged by the FA following their mass melee in the second half of last Saturday's match.

The incident saw City's Grant Hanley and Cardiff trio Perry Ng, Joe Ralls and Andy Rinomhota receive bookings for their role in the confrontation.

It was sparked after Teemu Pukki was fouled by Ng, before Ralls followed through by clipping the Finnish international whilst he was on his way to the floor. Hanley and a host of other City players stromed in, with Andrew Omobamidele seen shoving the Bluebirds defender in the chest.

Both Hanley and Ng were later dismissed for second bookable offences later in the contest as both sides finished the match with ten men.

In a statement, the FA said: "Cardiff City FC and Norwich City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E.20.1 following their EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 30 July 2022.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 66th minute of the fixture.

"Both clubs have until Monday 8 August to provide a response."