Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

Norwich and Cardiff fined over opening day melee

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:41 PM August 10, 2022
Tempers flare after Teemu Pukki of Norwich is fouled by Perry Ng of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet

Tempers flared during City's 1-0 defeat to Cardiff on Saturday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have been fined £5,000 for their role in a melee during the opening Championship game of the season at Cardiff. 

The Welsh side have also received a fine of £17,500 after the Football Association judged that both sides breached rule E20.1 during the clash on Saturday, July 30 2022. 

Both clubs accepted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly manner during a 66th minute flashpoint at the Cardiff City Stadium. 

It ended with Grant Hanley receiving a yellow card and Cardiff trio Perry Ng, Joe Ralls and Andy Rinomhota were also cautioned for their role in the incident. 

Hanley and Ng were later dismissed for separate incidents. 

Norwich City accepted the standard the standard penalty after admitting the charge. Cardiff admitted a non-standard charged and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Committee. 

Don't Miss

Transfer Rumour

News

City's move for Bosnian midfielder falls through - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey wants to help Norwich City clinch another Championship crown

Interview

City loanee Ramsey sets his sights on Championship title

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Community Sports Foundation runs sessions for people with Down's syndrome.

News

Carrow Road set for CSF takeover for Blues visit

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Dimitris Giannoulis will miss the next two months after an ankle injury in Norwich City's Championship 1-1 draw against Wigan

Interview

Smith takeaways: City chief on Sara start, Dimi blow, Hayden update

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon