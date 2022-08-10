Norwich and Cardiff fined over opening day melee

News

Tempers flared during City's 1-0 defeat to Cardiff on Saturday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have been fined £5,000 for their role in a melee during the opening Championship game of the season at Cardiff.

The Welsh side have also received a fine of £17,500 after the Football Association judged that both sides breached rule E20.1 during the clash on Saturday, July 30 2022.

Both clubs accepted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly manner during a 66th minute flashpoint at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It ended with Grant Hanley receiving a yellow card and Cardiff trio Perry Ng, Joe Ralls and Andy Rinomhota were also cautioned for their role in the incident.

Hanley and Ng were later dismissed for separate incidents.

Norwich City accepted the standard the standard penalty after admitting the charge. Cardiff admitted a non-standard charged and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Committee.