CARDIFF 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City kicked off their new season with a fixture away to Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City opened their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City in South Wales.

Romaine Sawyers, a player managed by Dean Smith at both Walsall and Brentford, delivered the fatal blow with a swerving shot just after the interval that decided the game.

City have now won just two of their last 20 games on opening day, with a desire to shift the narrative from last season falling at the first attempt.

Both sides ended the contest with 10 men after both Perry Ng and Grant Hanley saw red for second bookable offences. Teemu Pukki also limped out of the Canaries' defeat.

Norwich's next fixture sees them host newly promoted Wigan at Carrow Road next Saturday.

Cardiff City

(4-3-3)

Cardiff City's starting XI for their opening Championship game of the season versus Norwich City - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

21 Alnwick (GK)

8 Ralls (on for Watters, 59)

12 Sang (on for Rinomhota, 81)

14 Tanner

16 Nelson (on for Ojo, 75)

20 Whyte (on for O'Dowda, 81)

29 Harris (on for Sawyers, 59)

Manager: Steve Morison

- Bookings: O'Dwoda (dissent, 54), Ralls (unsportsmanlike conduct, 70), Ng (foul on Pukki, 70), Rinomhota (unsportsmanlike conduct, 70)

- Red card: Ng (second bookable offence, 74)

Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City's starting XI for their opening Championship game of the season against Cardiff. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

9 Hugill (on for Pukki, 79)

15 McCallum (on for Giannoulis, 84)

21 Sinani (on for Sargent, 72)

25 Hernandez (on for Rashica, 84)

45 Tomkinson

46 Gibbs (on for Sorensen, 72)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Hanley (unsportsmanlike conduct, 70)

- Red card: Hanley (second bookable offence, 86)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 7 mins

- Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

- Attendance: 19,969 (approx 1,380 away)

- Referee: Tim Robinson

KEY MOMENTS

12 - Quiet start to the game in South Wales, with both sides getting a feel for the new campaign

20 - First chance of the game falls to City and Cantwell. A defensive mistake gives him a sighter of goal and the midfielder's curling effort is pushed wide by Allsop

24 - Watters capitilises on a poor pass from Pukki. Cardiff break through Sawyers, who carries the ball to the edge of the box but his low shot is saved comfortably by Krul

36 - Giannoulis latches onto Hanley's clip forward and should find Pukki in the area but flashes a ball across the box in search of the on-rushing Sargent at the back post

HALF TIME – CARDIFF CITY 0-0 NORWICH CITY

49 - GOAL CARDIFF (SAWYERS) - Kipre carries the ball into Norwich's half and picks out Sawyers, the former Walsall and Brentford man hits a swerving shot that nestles into the bottom corner of the net. 1-0

56 - Cantwell's corner is met by McLean, who cushions a volley onto the bar. Hanley scuffs the rebound

74 - Ng is sent off for a second bookable offence after fouling Rashica as Norwich sought to break away

83 - Aarons escapes the attentions of Collins but sees his low shot blocked by the recovering Ralls

86 - Hanley is sent off after being judged by Tim Robinson to having fouled Whyte as Cardiff launched an attack

FULL TIME – CARDIFF CITY 1-0 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 5; Aarons 5, Omobamidele 5, Hanley 4, Giannoulis 4; Sorensen 4, McLean 5; Sargent 5, Cantwell 6, Rashica 4; Pukki 5 Subs: Sinani 5, Gibbs 5, Hugill N/A, Hernandez N/A, McCallum N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Cardiff City – Norwich City)

Possession: 45% - 55%

Shots: 3 - 5

Shots on Target: 2 - 1

Corners: 1 - 5

Fouls: 15 - 6