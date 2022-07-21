PODCAST: The City players joining the conversation for Cardiff

Podcast

Have Jordan Hugill and Liam Gibbs played their way into contention at Norwich City? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pre-season is often an opportunity for players to stake their claim for involvement in the upcoming season. Jordan Hugill and Liam Gibbs have done that at Norwich City this summer.

In this week's edition of the pinkun.com Norwich City podcast, Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt discussed those who are putting themselves in the conversation ahead of the Championship opener at Cardiff next weekend.

Hugill has netted six goals in the warm-up matches to date, including successive braces against Marseille and Cambridge United.

Many queried whether the experienced striker would return to the fold after spending a season away from Carrow Road.

Both Southwell and Davitt believes he has pushed himself up the pecking order in Dean Smith's mind.

"What impressed me about those finishes is that they aren't ones you would naturally associate with Jordan Hugill," Southwell said.

"When people think about him, they think thumping headers and somebody who isn't a natural finisher - that was certainly the image he had at West Brom last year where he missed quite a few gilt-edged opportunities.

"These were really composed finishes. The first saw him capitalise on an error and is one of those cliched strikes where he had time to think about it but sat the keeper down and rolled it into the net.

"The second sees him cut inside the defender and puts it beneath the goalkeeper. They were two really accomplished finishes.

"You look at his pre-season campaign, and he is staking quite the claim for himself, especially given Adam Idah's fitness concerns, and the doubt that remains over Josh Sargent's goal return."

Paddy Davitt added: "He's certainly put himself in the conversation now, and that wasn't the case outside the bubble when he came back from a disappointing loan at West Brom and a spell with Cardiff.

"It would have been a stretch to think he would have been this close to a Dean Smith XI for Cardiff prior to what he has done in pre-season. It is a testament to him.

"I thought the most revealing thing that's he said was that pre-season interview he gave after the Marseille game and in it said that, in the off-season, he had kept the pedal to the metal. I took from that he realised he needs to hit the ground running in pre-season if he was to convince Dean Smith that he wants to be here.

"But more than that, he is saying 'I want a bigger role than you had planned for me'. He was seen as a cheerleader whilst Teemu Pukki kept scoring goals. To change that narrative he needed to impress in pre-season.

"We're looking at a pre-season now where he could do no more, really. Every opportunity he has had, he has looked sharp, fit and added goals into the bargain as well."

Alongside Hugill, young midfielder Liam Gibbs is also turning heads with a string of impressive performers.

Smith was asked directly after the game whether the former Ipswich Town academy graduate could be a first-team option in his squad next season - he replied stating that it remains all to play for.

In the podcast, the short-term future of the 19-year-old was discussed.

"Liam Gibbs scored his first Norwich City goal and his impressive pre-season continued at Cambridge.

Jordan Hugill has been in the goals during pre-season for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"He's looking very good and I find myself being more impressed with him everytime I watch him play," said Southwell. "He really simplifies the game, plays with limited touches but often receives the ball on the half turn and looks to play forward. That's a good sign for a midfielder.

"He ended the game as a right-back and his goal was maybe a bit fortunate but he was pretty good. He is another one who has forced himself into the conversation."

Davitt commented on the young midfielder: "I think when you add Sara and, hopefully soon, Hayden that would suggest to me that a loan is the most likely route for him.

"Quite clearly, and he amply demonstrated it at Cambridge, he is well beyond development football now. For him to go back to that level and play games at Colney - no, he's better than that, clearly.

"Much like (Flynn) Clarke is out and (Saxon) Earley are out, I think he will follow suit. They are keeping him around it because there are those issues with Sara and Hayden in terms of fitness.

"But everytime he is on the pitch, he looks very comfortable. He doesn't look like a young player stepping up. He looks very mature and accomplished. It's the old saying, 'good players seem to have a lot of time on the ball', that is what I would say about him.

"Every time he is on the ball, he is very unflustered and unflappable. He knits it together, and is he discernibly different to what Lees-Melou or Sorensen have offered? Not for me, if I'm honest.

"With the right players around him, he could step in but I think it would be accelerating his development for him to start games in the Championship."

- Listen to the latest episode of the Pink Un podcast above