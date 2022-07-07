City academy graduate completes Championship move

Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Carlton Morris will be facing the Canaries next season after completing a move to Luton Town.

The 26-year-old has signed for the play-off semi-finalists on a long-term deal at Kenilworth Road, moving for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley.

Morris was considered a shining light in Barnsley's side last season, netting seven goals in 28 matches despite them succumbing to the drop.

He joins the growing contingent of former Canaries currently plying their trade at Luton, including Cameron Jerome, Robert Snodgrass and Henri Lansbury.

It marks the end of an 18-month spell at Oakwell for Morris, who joined the Tykes from City in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

Morris is relishing the prospect of the challenge at Luton.

“I’m really excited to get started. I have played at Kenilworth Road a few times and it is never an easy place to go," the ex-City striker told Luton's official channels.

“I am happy to be on this side of it now because I want to be at a place where I know I’m confident with the squad that the gaffer is building. This is going to be a place where no Championship club wants to come next season.”

“I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity to come back to the Championship. I really want to challenge myself, I don’t just want to coast through my career. Football is a short game and I have to put myself to the test.

“I’m incredibly excited for the season ahead. I think Luton fans and us as a team will be really excited at the prospect of what the season can bring.”

Carlton Morris came through Norwich City's academy. - Credit: PA

Hatters boss Nathan Jones feels the best version of Morris is yet to appear as he praised the club for beating off a host of Championship clubs to his signing.

“This is a statement signing and we are excited by it. We wanted to add real quality to what we already had in the squad, and Carlton does that.

“We identified him a long time ago and he had a really good game when he played against us, which rubberstamped that we wanted him.

“No-one has seen the best of Carlton Morris yet, and we believe we can get the best out of him. He’ll add to the pace and power that we have.

“He’s got good pedigree and experience for a 26-year-old, but he can still develop. He’ll give us great options up front, and with what we have now, we believe we have as good a strike force as any in the division.

“Everyone at the club has worked tirelessly and we are delighted that we have beaten off several others to get him, because we had real competition from other Championship clubs."