Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries interested in West Brom's Kipre

Norwich City are reportedly interested in signing West Brom defender Cedric Kipre this summer.

The Baggies are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, who is keen to leave The Hawthorns after falling out of favour with Steve Bruce since he arrived at the club.

The Birmingham Mail are reporting that Norwich have shown an interest in Kipre as Dean Smith looks to shape his squad for another Championship promotion push next season.

A fee of £1m would be enough to sign the Ivory Coast U23 international with Rangers and clubs from abroad also interested in Kipre, according to the report.

Norwich's preparations for another Championship campaign are well underway, with their final game of the Premier League season set to take place on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Smith has held a series of recruitment meetings with sporting director Stuart Webber and deputy Neil Adams as he looks to shape a squad capable of pushing for promotion in the Championship.

Kipre signed for West Brom in 2020 from Wigan Athletic but failed to make a single Premier League appearance before joining Belgian side Charleroi on loan in February 2021 as Sam Allardyce regarded him surplus to requirements.

Relegation and Valerien Ismael's subsequent appointment saw the defender earn a reprieve in the Championship.

Kipre has made 14 appearances for the Baggies, all of which came under Ismael's stewardship. Bruce is yet to offer the defender a single minute on the pitch since he was appointed back in February.

The defender began his career at Paris Saint Germain before signing for Leicester City in 2014.

Kipre in action against Norwich City for Wigan Athletic back in 2018. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He was released by the Foxes in 2017 and moved to Scotland to join Motherwell, making 36 appearances before being signed by Wigan.

Kipre is typically deployed as a right-sided central defender and also has experience operating within a back three.

Norwich are expected to consider signing an additional central defender this summer having seen Ozan Kabak return to Schalke after suffering a significant hamstring issue.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder reportedly watched City defender Ben Gibson recently whilst Grant Hanley also has Premier League admirers, although it remains to be seen whether that will turn into anything tangible this summer.