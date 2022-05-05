City to conclude pre-season with Celtic and Hibs friendlies

Updated

Norwich City will conclude their pre-season preparations in Scotland with matches against Celtic and Hibernian in July.

Dean Smith's side will travel to Glasgow to face Ange Postecoglou's table-toppers on Saturday, July 23 at Celtic Park, kick off 3pm.

That will be swiftly followed by a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian the next day, with Smith expected to field two separate XIs before they begin their Championship season a week later.

Norwich will face Hibs in Edinburgh on Sunday, July 24, kick off time 2pm. The club will confirm ticketing and streaming details at a later date.

City are also expected to confirm a pre-season tour as well as some local friendlies in the weeks to come.

The EFL season will kick off officially on July 30, with an earlier start than normal due to the season shutting down between November 12 and December 10 for the World Cup in Qatar.

Fixtures for the new season will be released on June 23, 2022 as the plans for the new season ramp up in the weeks and months to come.

Other details of City's pre-season schedule as well as ticketing details and streaming announcements will be confirmed in due course.