Take it or leave it. City's transfer stance on Ajer

Exclusive

Published: 5:00 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM July 8, 2021

Norwich City have no plans to up the ante for Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer.

Reports north of the border in recent days suggested the Canaries were preparing to return with an improved offer for the wantaway Norwegian international.

City tabled a club record £10m bid, plus adds on, last month and will not be drawn into any potential auction for a player who has been touted as a transfer target for Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United.

Fresh speculation in the last 24 hours claimed Celtic want £15m for the 23-year-old, who is currently with the Bhoys at a Welsh pre-season training camp.

Norwich’s initial contact with the Parkhead giants was believed to be back in May, as they finalised their summer recruitment strategy.

But the Canaries have other defensive targets, after cooling their interest in Ajer following the Bhoys’ valuation for a player who is now in the final 12 months of his current deal.

Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann are all expected to be fit for the Premier League kick-off, while Andrew Omobamidele looks set for a role in Daniel Farke’s top flight plans.

The Irish youngster made a huge impression in the Championship title run in after both Gibson and Zimmermann were sidelined through injury.

City have not ruled out biding their time or even using the Premier League loan route later in the window to bolster Farke’s backline.

Ajer was left out of Celtic’s opening pre-season friendly win against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, but has previously made it clear he expects to leave Glasgow this summer.

Celtic continue to be linked with new central defensive additions, with Rubin Kazan’s Carl Starfelt and Croatian Under-21 international Mario Vuskovic tipped for a potential Scottish switch.

New Bhoys’ boss, Ange Postecoglou was pressed on Ajer’s future, and the likes of Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard, after watching the midweek Owls’ friendly win.

“Kris is a first class professional and fantastic player. I’d like to keep them all but again, those things are out of my control,” he said, quoted in the Daily Record. “I’m not in control of that. All I can do with the ones that are here right now and training with us is treat them as part of the Celtic family. I can’t force people to stay.

"If things change with that, we’ll deal with it as we go along. I have had a brief chat with all the players. I don’t think it needs too much discussion. Actions speak louder than words. If some leave, then they do and hopefully at the same time we get some new ones in.”