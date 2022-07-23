Follow live updates from Celtic v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City begin their final preparations for the Championship campaign with a trip to Parkhead to face Scottish champions Celtic.

Dean Smith's squad have headed north to play two games in as many days as they seek to get 90 minutes into the majority of their squad.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content

Saturday's game takes them to Glasgow to face Ange Postecoglu's side as Smith finalises his selection for the Championship opener against Cardiff next weekend.

The game is expected to be a sell-out, with Celtic starting their league campaign at home to Aberdeen next Sunday.

City's last trip to Celtic Park arrived in 2012, when a late Grant Holt goal saw them come away with victory in a pre-season friendly under Chris Hughton.

Norwich are expected to be without injured duo Ben Gibson and Sam Byram with new signing Gabriel Sara poised to return to training on Monday.

City will field an entirely separate starting XI for tomorrow's fixture against Hibernian at Easter Road.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view all our exclusive content