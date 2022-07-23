STARTING XIs: Hanley leads Canaries at Celtic

Starting XIs

Norwich City face Celtic in their penultimate pre-season friendly - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley and Todd Cantwell all start for Norwich City's penultimate pre-season friendly at Celtic.

Dean Smith has named a starting line up with plenty of clues to the Championship kick-off next weekend at Cardiff City.

Hanley partners Andrew Omobamidele with Max Aarons at right back. Both Ben Gibson and Sam Byram are not part of the Scottish trip with what Smith terms 'strains'.

Cantwell partners Kenny McLean and Danel Sinani in a midfield three with ex-Celtic forward Teemu Pukki flanked by Josh Sargent and Milot Rashica.

Pierre Lees-Melou completed his move back to France on Saturday morning. Christos Tzolis' loan to FC Twente was announced on Friday.

- You can watch live reaction from our reporters at Celtic Park as the teams were confirmed in the video above.

You can follow the game on the Pink Un+ app.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart; Juranovic, Welsh, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; McGregor (C), Hatate, O'Riley; Jota, Maeda; Kyogo. SUBS: Bain (GK), Siegrist (GK), Jullien, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Abada, Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Bernabei, Forrest, Ralston.

NORWICH (4-3-3): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Omobamidele, McCallum; McLean, Cantwell, Sinani; Sargent; Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn, McGovern, Hugill, Idah, Sorensen, Hernandez, Rowe, Giannoulis, Kamara, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Riley, Hills, Shipley.

REFEREE: Willie Collum