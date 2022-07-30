'Concerning' - City fans hope for improvement after Cardiff loss

Opinion

Norwich City supporters have been left frustrated after watching their team fall to a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's supporters have expressed concerns following their 1-0 opening day defeat to Cardiff.

The Canaries mustered up just one shot on target during the encounter, with Kenny McLean hitting the bar from Todd Cantwell's corner in the second half.

But those concerns after City's void of creativity in pre-season have bled into the beginning of their Championship campaign, with Norwich amassing an expected goals rate of just 0.27 according to Infogol.

Sourcing a remedy for that will top Dean Smith's priorities after bemoaning his side's 'lack of quality' in the final third during his post-match press conference.

Romaine Sawyers' strike shortly after the interval proved decisive as Norwich failed to find a reply in the second period.

The Canaries have now won just two of their last 20 fixtures on the opening day and will face newly promoted side Wigan Athletic at Carrow Road next weekend.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below