Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'Concerning' - City fans hope for improvement after Cardiff loss

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 7:39 PM July 30, 2022
The traveling Norwich fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium,

Norwich City supporters have been left frustrated after watching their team fall to a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's supporters have expressed concerns following their 1-0 opening day defeat to Cardiff.

The Canaries mustered up just one shot on target during the encounter, with Kenny McLean hitting the bar from Todd Cantwell's corner in the second half.












But those concerns after City's void of creativity in pre-season have bled into the beginning of their Championship campaign, with Norwich amassing an expected goals rate of just 0.27 according to Infogol. 

Sourcing a remedy for that will top Dean Smith's priorities after bemoaning his side's 'lack of quality' in the final third during his post-match press conference. 

Romaine Sawyers' strike shortly after the interval proved decisive as Norwich failed to find a reply in the second period. 

The Canaries have now won just two of their last 20 fixtures on the opening day and will face newly promoted side Wigan Athletic at Carrow Road next weekend. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below












Don't Miss

MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 30: CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone (28) plays the ball during the Atlanta U

News

City pull out of Kone negotiations - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
The recalled Dimitris Giannoulis was a key figure in Norwich City's Premier League point at Burnley

News

City's Burnley visit moved for TV coverage

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
NCFC preview

Video

Key players, expectations and Dean Smith - Big Norwich City season preview

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
King’s Lynn Double signing for Linnets

Opinion

Flying starts not always the norm for Canaries

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon