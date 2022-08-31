Smith takeaways: City boss on the sweet Blues; Hernandez heroics; Gibbs injury update

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship win at Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Canaries' boss spoke at St Andrew's after Andrew Omobamidele and Onel Hernandez had sealed a superb comeback.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Birmingham breakdown

Another tough one. Another game we had to show resilience. First half, I thought both teams cancelled each other out. We had the majority of the possession but they went man for man and it was difficult to get the other side of them.

We did it a couple of times but our main threat was from the full backs. Second half, we didn't start well. We conceded a poor goal from our point of view. They won that race in the box.

For two or three minutes I thought we felt a little bit sorry for ourselves. But then they galvanised themselves. On the balance of chances I felt we deserved it.

It wasn't a pretty game. Sarge (Josh Sargent) had one at the back post. Teemu (Pukki) the one he put wide. They put a lot of balls down our sides and into the box.

Enviable resources to make changes

I have said a lot we have the facility to make five changes this season. Offensively, our squad is really deep. We have three left backs out so that leaves us a bit short.

But we can change the game from the bench. I feel we have more legs in the squad this season. We can go and counter-press when we lose it a lot better and make it tough for the opposition.

I thought Troy (Deeney) was excellent for them and allowed them to advance up the pitch. But we have played Sunderland and Birmingham and we haven't been at our best but found a way to win.

Team player Onel

I think they still love him (Birmingham fans) really. He had a good time here last season and played well. He is a breath of fresh air. I spoke to him earlier in the day about not starting him after he had started the last two games.

His answer was, 'Listen, I am a team player and I want to be celebrating at the end of the season and making a contribution.'

He certainly did that with the impact he had. At the moment our squad is deep and we are managing to change games from the bench.

Scenes at full-time with the away fans

That is four wins on the spin and the last two we have not been at our most fluid. But that is because the opposition at times will prevent that.

We are moving in the right direction and that togetherness of the squad and the fans is really important. We spoke before the game and these are the hard yards.

I will not be looking back in May and thinking about the performance at Sunderland or Birmingham. It is the points you have totalled and you have to continue to do that.

Liam Gibbs injury update

He has visited the specialist now. It is an ankle ligament injury. Not as serious as we first thought. He won't need an operation, it will be a conservative approach.

Not sure on the exact timescale but it will be quicker than the two left backs we have out at the moment.

Transfer latest ahead of Thursday night's deadline.

(Anything happening on the left back search?) To be honest, I don't know. Stuart (Webber) left me to concentrate on this game and I will have a catch up with him later.

There will be plates spinning, but I don't think too many. (What about departures of the fringe players?) Possibly, but not too many. I have spoken to a number of players I have had to leave out of the 18 recently and told them I want a strong squad.

I don't mind having good players in the stand. You are playing Saturday, Tuesday and you need a squad in this league to cope. I am looking forward to that World Cup break already.