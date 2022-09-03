Smith takeaways: City boss on a perfect five; Pukki, AJ and Idah

Match reaction

Teemu Pukki is congratulate by Marcelino Nunez after the duo combined for Norwich City's opener in a 3-0 Championship win over Coventry. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Coventry City.

The Canaries' boss spoke at Carrow Road after watching his side go top.

General thoughts on the win

Really pleased, especially the first half. We showed some good movement and passages of play. It looked like the players were really enjoying themselves out there, which you want to see.

Coventry make you work extremely hard, which you have to do at this level, but I loved the second goal. Great run and ball from Teemu (Pukki) and AJ (Aaron Ramsey) seeing Josh Sargent.

A really well-worked goal. The disappointing thing for me is the game could have been over at half-time.

We didn’t start the second half well and Tim (Krul) had to make a big save. I thought our standards were a bit loose for 10 to 20 minutes and the place got a little bit flat. But I asked the substitutes to give us a spark again, win or lose at that stage, and they did.

Kieran Dowell gets his goal and I thought the subs lifted the crowd. It was an unselfish goal in many ways making a small chance into a big chance. We could have scored a few more right at the death.

But Coventry made it tough at the start of the second half, and there are lessons to be learned about not letting our standards drop. But pleasing, clean sheet as well.

The impact of Aaron Ramsey

I thought some of his vision was outstanding. Although he got a little bit loose at times like the rest in the second half. He knows what is around him and produces really good passes.

He has adapted to life really well in the Championship. I thought he was okay against Birmingham but he upped it a level in this game. He makes some really good deep runs and defenders do not like having to run back towards their own goal.

He makes them does that, as does Teemu. It was important for me to get Teemu in. I thought he had changed the last two games coming off the bench. He deserved his start.

Teemu Pukki's contribution

He is a massive player for us. You could see perhaps he had not played that much football in terms of he blew up towards the end.

But Jordan (Hugill) came on and I am not quite sure how he didn’t get on the scoresheet at the end. But we have good players chomping at the bit and real competition. That is what you need to move forward.

Five wins from the last five in the league

I still believe there are certain things we can do better. Our counter-pressing in the first half was outstanding.

We were relentless. We dropped off that. We can still be better without the ball and we were a bit loose and at times could be more progressive.

But winning five on the spin is not easy to do and it does give us some momentum with Burnley next. Every game is going to be tough.

Adam Idah fitness bulletin

He came on for 10 or 15 minutes at Birmingham and did really well but he had some slight swelling around his knee so we just decided not to risk him.