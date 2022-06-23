Norwich City 2022/23 Championship fixtures - Cardiff City away to start

Breaking

Norwich City begin their 2022/23 Championship season with a long haul trip to Cardiff City.

Dean Smith will take the Canaries to face former City striker Steve Morison's Bluebirds on Saturday July 30 (3pm kick-off). The Welsh club finished 18th last season, with current Norwich striker Jordan Hugill ending the campaign on loan at the Cardiff City stadium.

City will be among the promotion favourites following relegation from the Premier League after winning the Championship title on their two previous attempts.

Wigan provide the first opposition at Carrow Road on the weekend of August 6.

City's festive spell includes a trip to Luton Town on Boxing Day and a New Year's Day home clash with Watford.

Norwich wrap up their regular season at home to Blackpool on the weekend of May 6 2023.

The domestic season in the Championship will pause for the World Cup in Qatar after Norwich's home league game against Middlesbrough on November 12, and resume away at Russell Martin's Swansea City on December 10.

Sky Sports confirmed their opening weekend live televised picks shortly after the fixtures were released, with City's Cardiff game unaltered.

Huddersfield will host Burnley on Friday July 29 in the season curtain raiser.

Norwich will be in the draw for round one of the League Cup later on Thursday. With the ties taking place the week commencing August 7.

City's full 2022/23 Championship fixtures*

30/07/2022 15:00 Cardiff City v Norwich City

06/08/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Wigan Athletic

13/08/2022 15:00 Hull City v Norwich City

16/08/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Huddersfield Town

20/08/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Millwall

27/08/2022 15:00 Sunderland v Norwich City

30/08/2022 19:45 Birmingham City v Norwich City

03/09/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Coventry City

10/09/2022 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City

14/09/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Bristol City

17/09/2022 15:00 Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

01/10/2022 15:00 Blackpool v Norwich City

04/10/2022 20:00 Reading v Norwich City

08/10/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Preston North End

15/10/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City

18/10/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Luton Town

22/10/2022 15:00 Sheffield United v Norwich City

29/10/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Stoke City

02/11/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

05/11/2022 15:00 Rotherham United v Norwich City

12/11/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Middlesbrough

10/12/2022 15:00 Swansea City v Norwich City

17/12/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

26/12/2022 15:00 Luton Town v Norwich City

29/12/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Reading

01/01/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Watford

14/01/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Norwich City

21/01/2023 15:00 Coventry City v Norwich City

28/01/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Birmingham City

04/02/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley

11/02/2023 15:00 Bristol City v Norwich City

14/02/2023 19:45 Norwich City v Hull City

18/02/2023 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Norwich City

25/02/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Cardiff City

04/03/2023 15:00 Millwall v Norwich City

11/03/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Sunderland

15/03/2023 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Norwich City

18/03/2023 15:00 Stoke City v Norwich City

01/04/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Sheffield United

07/04/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City

10/04/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Rotherham United

15/04/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough v Norwich City

19/04/2023 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City

22/04/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Swansea City

29/04/2023 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City

06/05/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Blackpool

* subject to change