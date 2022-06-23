Breaking
Norwich City 2022/23 Championship fixtures - Cardiff City away to start
- Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant
Norwich City begin their 2022/23 Championship season with a long haul trip to Cardiff City.
Dean Smith will take the Canaries to face former City striker Steve Morison's Bluebirds on Saturday July 30 (3pm kick-off). The Welsh club finished 18th last season, with current Norwich striker Jordan Hugill ending the campaign on loan at the Cardiff City stadium.
City will be among the promotion favourites following relegation from the Premier League after winning the Championship title on their two previous attempts.
Wigan provide the first opposition at Carrow Road on the weekend of August 6.
City's festive spell includes a trip to Luton Town on Boxing Day and a New Year's Day home clash with Watford.
Norwich wrap up their regular season at home to Blackpool on the weekend of May 6 2023.
The domestic season in the Championship will pause for the World Cup in Qatar after Norwich's home league game against Middlesbrough on November 12, and resume away at Russell Martin's Swansea City on December 10.
Sky Sports confirmed their opening weekend live televised picks shortly after the fixtures were released, with City's Cardiff game unaltered.
Huddersfield will host Burnley on Friday July 29 in the season curtain raiser.
Norwich will be in the draw for round one of the League Cup later on Thursday. With the ties taking place the week commencing August 7.
City's full 2022/23 Championship fixtures*
30/07/2022 15:00 Cardiff City v Norwich City
06/08/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Wigan Athletic
13/08/2022 15:00 Hull City v Norwich City
16/08/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Huddersfield Town
20/08/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Millwall
27/08/2022 15:00 Sunderland v Norwich City
30/08/2022 19:45 Birmingham City v Norwich City
03/09/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Coventry City
10/09/2022 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City
14/09/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Bristol City
17/09/2022 15:00 Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
01/10/2022 15:00 Blackpool v Norwich City
04/10/2022 20:00 Reading v Norwich City
08/10/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Preston North End
15/10/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City
18/10/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Luton Town
22/10/2022 15:00 Sheffield United v Norwich City
29/10/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Stoke City
02/11/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers
05/11/2022 15:00 Rotherham United v Norwich City
12/11/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Middlesbrough
10/12/2022 15:00 Swansea City v Norwich City
17/12/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
26/12/2022 15:00 Luton Town v Norwich City
29/12/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Reading
01/01/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Watford
14/01/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Norwich City
21/01/2023 15:00 Coventry City v Norwich City
28/01/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Birmingham City
04/02/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley
11/02/2023 15:00 Bristol City v Norwich City
14/02/2023 19:45 Norwich City v Hull City
18/02/2023 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Norwich City
25/02/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Cardiff City
04/03/2023 15:00 Millwall v Norwich City
11/03/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Sunderland
15/03/2023 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Norwich City
18/03/2023 15:00 Stoke City v Norwich City
01/04/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Sheffield United
07/04/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City
10/04/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Rotherham United
15/04/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough v Norwich City
19/04/2023 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City
22/04/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Swansea City
29/04/2023 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
06/05/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Blackpool
* subject to change