Follow live updates from Hull City v Norwich City

Norwich City travel to Hull hoping to record their first Championship win of the season. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City travel to Humberside today in search of their first Championship victory against much-changed Hull.

Dean Smith's men came from a goal behind against Wigan last week to rescue a point and backed that up with a penalty shootout victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis will be missing for Norwich through injury, with Jacob Sorensen expected to fill in at left-back.

Isaac Hayden, Sam Byram and Adam Idah remain sidelined for this fixture, with Aaron Ramsey in line to make his league debut for the Canaries after signing from Aston Villa last week.

Norwich haven't beaten Hull in their own stadium since 2007, when goals from Darren Huckerby and Dickson Etuhu helped them to a 2-1 win over a Tigers side containing Ray Parlour and Dean Windass.

Hull have made eight new signings this summer, including midfielders Ozan Tufan and John Michael Seri.

Shota Arveladze's side are unbeaten after a victory over Bristol City and a goalless draw at Preston.

