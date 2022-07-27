Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WATCH: Norwich City media preview ahead of Championship kick-off

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:05 PM July 27, 2022
Connor Southwell joined a Norfolk media panel to discuss Norwich City's Championship prospects

Connor Southwell joined a Norfolk media panel to discuss Norwich City's Championship prospects - Credit: Archant

A panel of journalists and fans discussed Norwich City's Championship aspirations in a special broadcast to celebrate Norfolk Day.

The BBC Radio Norfolk-hosted event, recorded recently in front of a live invited audience at The Yard in the city, brought together the Pinkun's Connor Southwell, Talk Norwich City's Chris Reeve, the Athletic's Michael Bailey and BBC Radio Norfolk commentator Chris Goreham and 'Canary Call' host Rob Butler.

The panel discussed a range of topics around the football club ahead of the league opener at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Watch the broadcast here.

