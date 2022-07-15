News
Norwich City confirm squad numbers for 22/23 season
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City have confirmed their first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.
Milot Rashica has occupied the vacant number seven shirt previously taken by the released Lukas Rupp. The Kosovan winger wore the number during his spell at Werder Bremen.
New signing Isaac Hayden becomes the Canaries' new number eight - a shirt previously worn by Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour last season.
Returning loan exports Todd Cantwell and Jordan Hugill have been reassigned the number 14 and nine respectively whilst Danel Sinani becomes number 21 and Sam McCallum takes 31. Onel Hernandez is again the number 25.
The only other change sees young winger Jon Rowe occupy number 27, becoming the first player to take the number since City legend Alex Tettey departed the club last summer. Academy graduates Jonathan Tomkinson and Liam Gibbs have also been awarded squad numbers and will wear 45 and 46.
Numbers 11-13 remain vacant with the rest of City's squad numbers remaining unchanged.
NORWICH CITY'S 2022/23 SHIRT NUMBERS:
1 Tim Krul
2 Max Aarons
3 Sam Byram
4 Ben Gibson
5 Grant Hanley
6 Christoph Zimmermann
7 Milot Rashica
8 Isaac Hayden
9 Jordan Hugill
10 Kieran Dowell
14 Todd Cantwell
18 Christos Tzolis
19 Jacob Sørensen
20 Pierre Lees-Melou
21 Danel Sinani
22 Teemu Pukki
23 Kenny McLean
24 Josh Sargent
25 Onel Hernandez
27 Jonathan Rowe
28 Angus Gunn
30 Dimitris Giannoulis
31 Sam McCallum
33 Michael McGovern
35 Adam Idah
42 Tony Springett
44 Andrew Omobamidele
45 Jonathan Tomkinson
46 Liam Gibbs