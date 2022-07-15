Norwich City confirm squad numbers for 22/23 season

News

Norwich City have confirmed their first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Milot Rashica has occupied the vacant number seven shirt previously taken by the released Lukas Rupp. The Kosovan winger wore the number during his spell at Werder Bremen.

New signing Isaac Hayden becomes the Canaries' new number eight - a shirt previously worn by Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour last season.

Returning loan exports Todd Cantwell and Jordan Hugill have been reassigned the number 14 and nine respectively whilst Danel Sinani becomes number 21 and Sam McCallum takes 31. Onel Hernandez is again the number 25.

The only other change sees young winger Jon Rowe occupy number 27, becoming the first player to take the number since City legend Alex Tettey departed the club last summer. Academy graduates Jonathan Tomkinson and Liam Gibbs have also been awarded squad numbers and will wear 45 and 46.

Numbers 11-13 remain vacant with the rest of City's squad numbers remaining unchanged.

NORWICH CITY'S 2022/23 SHIRT NUMBERS:

1 Tim Krul

2 Max Aarons

3 Sam Byram

4 Ben Gibson

5 Grant Hanley

6 Christoph Zimmermann

7 Milot Rashica

8 Isaac Hayden

9 Jordan Hugill

10 Kieran Dowell

14 Todd Cantwell

18 Christos Tzolis

19 Jacob Sørensen

20 Pierre Lees-Melou

21 Danel Sinani

22 Teemu Pukki

23 Kenny McLean

24 Josh Sargent

25 Onel Hernandez

27 Jonathan Rowe

28 Angus Gunn

30 Dimitris Giannoulis

31 Sam McCallum

33 Michael McGovern

35 Adam Idah

42 Tony Springett

44 Andrew Omobamidele

45 Jonathan Tomkinson

46 Liam Gibbs