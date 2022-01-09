CHARLTON 0 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Milot Rashica's late strike ensured Norwich City beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the FA Cup third round. Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A late Milot Rashica goal saw Norwich City squeeze past Charlton Athletic to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Canaries were comfortably second best for large portions of the contest at the Valley, but the introduction of the Kosovan winger and Teemu Pukki ensured they avoided a cup upset.

Dean Smith will not happy with the first-half performance from his team, with Norwich once again struggling to construct chances.

There was a greater fluidity to their work after the break, with City's boss making a triple change that drastically improved their performance.

City will be hoping they can extract confidence from this victory ahead of a busy week starting at West Ham United on Wednesday.

Charlton Athletic

(3-4-1-2)

Charlton Athletic's starting XI for the FA Cup third round clash against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

1 MacGillivray (GK)

2 Gunter (on for Inniss, 70)

10 Morgan

16 Matthews

20 Kirk (on for Gilbey, 86)

23 Blackett-Taylor (on for Blackett-Taylor, 70)

25 Davison (on for Burstow, 70)

26 Watson

27 Souare

Manager: Johnnie Jackson

- Bookings: Inniss (foul on Sargent, 22), Purrington (foul on Byram, 52), Gilbey (foul on Rashica, 76)

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

Norwich City's starting XI for their FA Cup third round game against Charlton Athletic. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

2 Aarons (on for Byram, 71)

4 Gibson

11 Placheta

17 Rashica (on for Dowell, 45)

21 Williams (on for Giannoulis, 45)

22 Pukki (on for Tzolis, 45)

35 Idah (on for Sargent, 85)

42 Gibbs

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Hanley (foul on Davison, 76), Pukki (dissent, 90+3), Sorensen (foul on Lee 90+5)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 6 mins

- Venue: The Valley

- Attendance: 13,825 (2,260 away)

- Referee: Joshua Smith

KEY MOMENTS

4 - A scramble in the Canaries area falls for Purrington but the left wing-back is unable to work a yard to shoot. City eventually clear and Byram defends well to force a goal kick

13 - Lees-Melou fires an effort into a body of Charlton defenders after good work from Tzolis down the left wing

19 - Kabak's surging run forward is halted abruptly by Pearce and Charlton break. The ball ends up with Lee curling an effort just wide of the post

33 - Charlton squander a glorious opportunity to open the scoring as Purrington's low cross is met by Leko, who lifts the ball over the bar from close range

36 - Gilbey's shot from range bounces in front of City's goal, with Krul doing just about enough to divert it behind for a corner

39 - McLean's effort from range flies over the bar

HALF TIME – CHARLTON ATHLETIC 0-0 NORWICH CITY

49 - Dobson's threaded pass finds Lee in the box but the attacker's shot is saved by the outstretched leg of Krul

53 - Gilbey's lofted pass sends Burstow racing through in behind the City defence. Hanley gets across to avert the danger and blocks the youngster's tame effort

54 - Burstow causes chaos again as he outmuscles Hanley before firing a strike at goal but it whistles just past Krul's far post

56 - Rashica steals possession inside the Charlton half and picks out Pukki in the box. The Finn rolls the ball into the path of McLean, but Henderson saves his low effort

58 - Rashica wins the ball inside the Charlton half and sets Norwich away with an attacking overload. Lees-Melou plays in McLean, who gets his feet tangled and the hosts clear

62 - Sargent failed to hit the target after twisting and turning inside the box. The USA international dragged his shot across the face of goal

78 - Sargent shows great endeavour to keep a Canaries attack alive after initially losing possession. McLean picks up the ball and finds Rashica, who rolls an effort wide of the post

79 - Davison does well to keep the ball in play and cuts inside to find Lee inside the area, his shot is wide and sails over the bar

79 - GOAL NORWICH (RASHICA) - City finally break the deadlock courtesy of the Kosovan international, who is on hand to tap the ball into the net after Pukki was sent through by McLean's pass. 0-1

86 - Rashica is at the heart of a positive Norwich attack again, shielding the ball from Clare before finding Lees-Melou's. The Frenchman's shot from range is turned wide by Henderson

90+1 - Aarons has a glorious chance to double City's advantage after being played through by Pukki. The right-back's effort is saved by Henderson and goes just over the bar

90+5 - Charlton hit the bar deep into stoppage time after Henderson's free-kick is nodded back into the six yard box. Gunter jumps highest to meet the ball but heads it against the crossbar

FULL TIME – CHARLTON ATHLETIC 0-1 NORWICH CITY

Norwich City's player celebrate after Milot Rashica's winner against Charlton Athletic.

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 5; Byram 5, Hanley 5, Kabak 4, Giannoulis 3; Sorensen 5, Lees-Melou 5, McLean 5; Tzolis 3, Dowell 4, Sargent 5 Subs: Williams 6, Rashica 8, Pukki 7, Aarons 6, Idah N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Charlton Athletic - Norwich City)

Possession: 51% - 49%

Shots: 7 - 7

Shots on Target: 1 - 3

Corners: 4 - 4

Fouls: 10 - 10