Gilmour injury takes the shine off City FA Cup win

Dean Smith faces an anxious wait for the extent of Billy Gilmour's ankle injury, after he missed the FA Cup 1-0 win at Charlton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Billy Gilmour is a major injury doubt for Norwich City’s Premier League midweek trip to West Ham after pulling out of the 1-0 FA Cup third round win at Charlton with an ankle problem.

The on loan Chelsea midfielder was poised to play at the Valley on Sunday, but instead is now awaiting the outcome of scans after suffering the impact injury in the Canaries' final training session.

Todd Cantwell was another notable absentee through illness, although head coach Dean Smith indicated after his side’s first win in eight that was not believed to be Covid related.

Youngster Jonathan Rowe, however, is self-isolating but Gilmour is now the biggest cause for concern ahead of City’s test at the high-flying Hammers on Wednesday.

“Billy will struggle for West Ham. It looked like an ankle strain high up on the joint,” said Smith. “Quite an innocuous challenge in a small-sided game. He was due to get a scan (on Sunday) so we will find out in the coming days.

"Billy was supposed to play in this game, got injured in training and then we also had Todd out ill and Jonny Rowe isolating, so we are still dealing with some issues.

"The squad was decimated since Manchester United and I don’t think the three previous league games were a fair reflection of us as a group. So it was good to have the quality of Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Grant Hanley available.”

City’s prize for a hard fought win against the League One opponents is a fourth round tie at Premier League rivals Wolves.

“I felt we started okay for the first five or 10 minutes and then we allowed ourselves to get embroiled in a scrap. That is not the way we play,” said the City boss. “We can’t play like that. We gave away too many free kicks and allowed them to put the ball in the box and made it a real tough first half for us.

"We were always going to make changes because we needed to get minutes into the likes of Milot and Teemu. Thankfully bringing that quality off the bench turned the game.

“It wasn’t a pretty game. I expected nothing less from Charlton. I wanted us to try and control the tempo but we were nowhere near good enough on the ball.

"You have to be right up for it because they made it a proper cup tie. We only had one shot in that first half and that is not good enough.”