PRESSER: Charlton v City - Rashica, Pukki, Hanley, Krul, Aarons and Cantwell back

Milot Rashica has been out injured for Norwich City since late November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s FA Cup third round tie at Charlton - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

City travel to the mid-table League One Addicks for their first game of 2022, following the postponement of their proposed Premier League New Year's Day trip to Leicester, due to injuries and Covid absences in the squad.

Smith provided the latest fitness update, with the top flight's bottom club set to resume league action at West Ham on January 12.

Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are all available after missing the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace last time out.

Tim Krul is also back after announcing he had tested positive again for Covid-19 prior to the Boxing Day defeat to Arsenal.

Captain Grant Hanley has been training during this period, following his shoulder injury sustained against Manchester United. Milot Rashica is also scheduled to return to training on Friday after not featuring since late November with a groin injury.

Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) remain sidelined. Smith confirmed Mathias Normann, who underwent surgery to deal with an on going pelvic issue prior to Christmas, is yet to receive a return date to team training.

City faced a post-op two week wait to assess the full extent of the rehab period required for the Norwegian international, who was not expected to return this month.

Smith was also pressed on City's transfer strategy, with the window now officially open and the likes of Cantwell already touted with a move away to Newcastle in recent days.

The City chief batted away questions regarding any firm enquiries for the midfielder and reiterated his focus is still on getting Cantwell to play a leading role in the coming weeks.

