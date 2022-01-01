Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'Throw it back in their faces' - Gilmour urged to prove City doubters wrong

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:45 PM January 1, 2022
Billy Gilmour can win over his Norwich City critics for ex-Rangers and Scotland player Barry Ferguson

Billy Gilmour can still win over his Norwich City critics for ex-Rangers and Scotland player Barry Ferguson - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Billy Gilmour needs to do his talking on the pitch to silence his Norwich City critics, in the view of former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson.

Ferguson is the latest to offer an opinion after Gilmour was targeted by a section of the Canaries' travelling support in the recent 3-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

Club mate Kenny McLean revealed Gilmour had told him about the chants at Selhurst Park, and pledged the rest of the City squad will rally around the Chelsea loanee.

Now his compatriot and former central midfielder Ferguson is urging the 20-year-old to respond in the right way.

"It just sickened me when I saw it," he said, quoted by the Daily Record. "It’s baffling. Some people just don’t appreciate good footballers. I’ve said it numerous times, he’s just a wonderful player.

"The response from the Norwich crowd annoyed and frustrated me, it made me angry. I am convinced Gilmour will go on to become one of the best midfielders in Britain. 

"It’s not a pleasant thing to go through. I’ve been there myself and no one likes criticism.

“But you can use it as a positive and throw it back in their faces.

“I didn’t go along with the feeling it was the wrong move. I felt it would show Billy a different side of the game where you are not as dominant as you’d be at Chelsea with 60 or 70pc possession.

Most Read

  1. 1 City midfielder confirms exit
  2. 2 Rowe is on the right track for Smith
  3. 3 Robin Sainty: It's hard to see what City have got for their money
  1. 4 Tuchel pressed on Gilmour's City situation
  2. 5 City confirm new dates for West Ham and Saints trips
  3. 6 City prospect closing in on injury return
  4. 7 'I don't appreciate him being singled out' - City pal jumps to Gilmour's defence
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Right-back being monitored
  6. 9 'Throw it back in their faces' - Gilmour urged to prove City doubters wrong
  7. 10 Spud Thornhill: Let's hope December was just a bad dream

“I thought it would show him how it works when you don’t have the ball and need to do different things. It will still be a brilliant learning curve.

"He’s been an absolute dream for Scotland. They’ve been brilliant to watch in the last year and the side has been built around Billy. He’s going to be a mainstay of the Scotland side for the next 12 years."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their side’s 1st goal from the penalty spot during

Leicester City vs Norwich City

CONFIRMED: City's trip to Leicester is postponed

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's Gassan Ahadme (right) and Sutton United's Joe Kizzi battle for the ball during the Papa

City's striker's Pompey loan spell to end - report

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich talks to Adam Idah of Norwich before the Premier League match at Carrow Roa

Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries open to Cantwell sale in January

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith and Norwich Assistant Head Coach Craig Shakespeare during the Premier

Video

City boss hoping for January window conversation

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon