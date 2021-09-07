Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Gilmour's pledge to City fans

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM September 7, 2021   
Billy Gilmour is enjoying regular game time at Norwich City after his Chelsea loan switch

Billy Gilmour has no regrets about joining Norwich City, and the Chelsea loanee feels there is ‘a lot more to come’. 

The 20-year-old arrived in Norfolk for a season long stint as a Champions League winner, and with a soaring reputation enhanced by his Euro2020 display against England. 

Daniel Farke has since urged patience after a tough start in green and yellow, but Scottish international Gilmour is convinced he made the right move to join the Canaries. 

“Being at Norwich is massive for me,” he said. “I wanted to go on loan and get a lot more experience of first team football. I feel a lot fitter and I feel a lot stronger playing week in, week out. I am feeling stronger.

"Hopefully there is a lot more to come for sure. I want to keep improving and building on myself – and adding goals. 

“I need to go into each game and prove why I should be picked and why I should start in the team. I need to keep improving and improving.” 

Gilmour turned in a man-of-the-match display for his country in the recent 1-0 World Cup qualifying home win against Moldova, and will be a key figure again on Tuesday night in Austria.

“We are all looking forward to the Austria game. It is going to be a tough test, but we are ready and we want to go and win,” he said. “For Scotland I want to prove why we should be going to the World Cup. 

"To walk out at Hampden for the first time (on Saturday) was a special night. It is one I will remember. My family were there watching.” 

