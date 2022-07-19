'It wasn’t nice to hear' - Gilmour opens up on City fan abuse

News

Billy Gilmour has revealed his family stopped coming to Norwich City games during an unhappy loan stint, after he was singled out for stick by a section of the Canaries' support.

Gilmour was a flop during a season long loan move from Chelsea that ended in Premier League relegation.

The Scot is currently in America with the Blues' under-23s, and would appear not to be part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge for the new season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made 24 top flight appearances for the Canaries after arriving in Norfolk with a huge reputation.

But matters came to a head at Crystal Palace over the Christmas period, when some travelling supporters at Selhurst Park barracked him after the final whistle.

"It was hard," said the Scottish international, speaking to the Daily Mail. "It was also hard for my family. When you’ve got family in the stands and they’re shouting that it’s never nice but I would just get my head down. Of course it’s not nice.

"They stopped coming to the games, so it wasn’t nice. They weren't coming down for games at the weekend, just staying in the house.

"It’s the fans’ opinion. They come to watch games and pay for their ticket and they shout but that has happened and it wasn’t nice to hear. I gave it my all, tried to work hard every game.

"It was a difficult season. I went there with the idea of trying to play my best and some games it worked and some games it didn’t, so I took some experience from that and it will help me going forward."