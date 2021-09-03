Time to ease the pressure on Billy Gilmour

Video

Published: 11:18 PM September 3, 2021

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has echoed Daniel Farke's call to dial down the hype around Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

The 20-year-old has endured a tough start to his Premier League career at Carrow Road, in a daunting opening run of games against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City.

Gilmour was caught out in the move that led to the Foxes' winner last weekend but remains a key figure for club and country.

So much so national boss Clarke has sought to urge Scotland's senior players to ease the growing burden, ahead of Saturday's 'must win' World Cup qualifier against Moldova at Hampden.

Gilmour's eye-catching display at the Euros against England at Wembley over the summer prompted the likes of Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp to label him one of his country's biggest talents in decades.

“Listen we keep talking about him and he is a big prospect but let’s not put too much pressure on young shoulders," said Clarke at his pre-match press call, with the Scots seven points adrift of group leaders Denmark after Gilmour and fellow Norwich team mates Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean all started the midweek 2-0 loss to the Danes.

"Let’s look for some of the senior boys to turn up as well and make sure the performance is good.

"If Billy plays he has a great chance to show the Tartan Army what he is all about. But I think they already know that.

"Most of them will have watched the game against England at Wembley in the summer and, again, the other night in Denmark, once we found our level he got on the ball and did really well.

"It is important to win games. If you win games the feel-good factor is always there. We understand our job. We are all professionals. We have been in the game a long time. Some longer than others.

"For example, I am longer than Billy Gilmour.

“We understand only good performances and victories make people happy and that’s what we will be trying to do at the weekend.

"The morale is good. The players know it was a tough night for them the other night and they know it was not the result we wanted. But they also know what we wanted to achieve from this week is all in front of them."



