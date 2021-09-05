Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'I have to be more clinical' - Self-critical Gilmour on starring Scottish role

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:01 AM September 5, 2021    Updated: 9:04 AM September 5, 2021
Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour missed a big chance in Scotland's 1-0 World Cup win over Moldova

Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour missed a big chance in Scotland's 1-0 World Cup win over Moldova

Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour turned in a man-of-the-match display in a crucial World Cup qualifying win for Scotland - but admitted he should have scored a landmark first goal for his country.

Gilmour made a perfectly-timed run into the Moldovan penalty box in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 victory but dragged a shot into the side netting.

That was the only negative in a composed 73-minute shift that also featured club mates Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley at Hampden.

The Canaries' contingent now travel to Austria for a crunch qualifying tie in their bid to make the finals next year in Qatar.

"I should’ve scored, I think I just got too excited. I have to be more clinical. We had chances to put them to bed," said the 20-year-old Chelsea prospect. "But I enjoyed it a lot. Good result.

NCFC Extra: Profile on Norwich City new boy Mathias Normann

"I could’ve scored myself and should’ve had more goals altogether but it’s three points and a positive result.

“I love coming away with Scotland and putting on the jersey and representing my country, especially with the team we’ve got here.

"We have to go there (to Austria) and win. We said last week we wanted to come here and win. We’ve done that and now it’s straight to Austria and make sure we get the three points."

