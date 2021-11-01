Tuchel to weigh up Gilmour recall option

Video

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken to Daniel Farke about Billy Gilmour's game time at Norwich City - but there are no plans yet to recall him in January.

Gilmour was an unused substitute again for Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds. The Scottish youngster, who moved on a season long loan from the Blues, has not kicked a ball in the top flight for City since September 18.

Farke insisted he remains part of his plans ahead of the recent mauling at Gilmour's parent club, and Tuchel is urging the 20-year-old to keep his head down.

"We will take the decision in January when it has to be made," said Tuchel, speaking at his pre-match press call on Monday ahead of Chelsea's Champions League trip to Malmo.

"In general I spoke with Daniel about it and I was happy to meet Billy around the Norwich match at Stamford Bridge.

"It was clear when we spoke about it (in the summer) that he wants more minutes and more game time at another club.

NCFC Extra: Norwich City Q&A

"The challenge was clear that he needs to fight his way through and this is where he is right now.

"Things are not going as he maybe wishes, or as we all wish for but it’s not the moment now to already give solutions and cancel the whole project.

"Sometimes these weeks and months arrive when the situation seems to be stuck or is not going the right way. You have to hang in there, you have to show your quality and make sure you help your team, no matter where it is.

"That sharpens your character and it will be a big chapter in your career and that’s the same with Billy. For me right now it's not the moment to give solutions for January and open talks to bring him back.

"Now it is November, there are some months to go and a lot of time to prove he has enough quality to help Norwich be a better team."